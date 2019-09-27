REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings on Sept. 17 and 25.
Guilty Plea
Derek Raymond Lamar Cameron, 28, of Brockway, pleaded guilty to possession of a small amount of marijuana. His case balance is $748.75. His other charges were withdrawn.
Waived for Court
- Patricia Soltesz, 55, of Brookville, who is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft. Her bail is set at $50,000, unsecured.
- Amber Rose Maccready, 25, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, driving with a suspended license, failing to keep right, disregard for traffic lanes, driving on the left side of the road, careless driving, reckless driving, and failing to use a seat belt. Her bail is seat at $5,000, unsecured.
- Haley Faith Kucera, 18, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $5,000, unsecured.
- Mary Lou Smith, 59, of Brockway, who is charged with DUI and careless driving. Her bail is set at $5,000, unsecured.
- Charles Michael Anders, 56, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI, possessing a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, having an unsigned registration card, disregarding traffic lanes, careless driving, reckless driving, and failing to use a seat belt. His bail is set at $5,000, unsecured.
- Jayden Rachelle Welder, 23, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with providing false identification to law enforcement, filing false reports to incriminate another, failing to carry a license, failing to notify a change in address, driving with a suspended license, speeding, and driving a vehicle without a valid inspection. Her bail is set at $5,000, unsecured.
- Jeffrey Dean Larock, 56, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI, speeding, careless driving, reckless driving, and violating hazard regulation. His bail is set at $5,000, unsecured.
- Isaiah Michael Logue, 18, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with recklessly endangering another person, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000, unsecured.
Andrew, P. Iannacchione Jr., 40, of Brookville, who is charged with simple assault, and two counts of harassment. His bail is set at $15,000 bail. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail unable to post bail.
Held For Court
- Sufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Brian Roger Keith, 51, of Brookville, who is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, harassment, and criminal mischief. His bail is set at $30,000. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail unable to post bail.
James Angelo Cavalline, 56, of Brockway, who is charged with two separate occasions of writing bad checks
Charges withdrawn
Derek Raymond Lamar Cameron, 28, of Brockway, had charges of possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and harassment withdrawn.