REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings July 13.
Held for courtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Collin James Smith, 21, of New Brighton, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while BAC. 02 or greater while license is suspended, driving without a license, failure to carry license, display plate card in improper vehicle, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to carry registration, driving without insurance, driving without a valid inspection, improper sunscreening, turning movements and required signals, careless driving, and violating hazard signals.
- Shakara Shavae Kenner, 27, of Erie, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substances –schedule one, DUI: controlled ability –metabolite, driving while license is suspended or revoked, driving without a license, failure to carry registration, driving without insurance, careless driving, and driving in right lane.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Amanda Dawn Sollenwerk, 30, of Brookville, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and driving without a license. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail at 10 percent.
- Casey John Gaissert, 30, of Mountville who is charged with three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and improper sunscreening. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Donald S. Stephens, 52, of Summerville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: General impairment, DUI: Highest rate of alcohol, recklessly endangering another person, endangering the welfare of children, careless driving, speeding, and disregard of traffic lane. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Tyler Allen Buerk, 19, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: minor, DUI: general impairment, DUI: controlled substance or metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, possession of marijuana, nine counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, purchase of alcohol by a minor, failure to carry registration, driving without insurance, duties at stop sign, careless driving, and restriction on alcoholic beverages. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Chelsee Dianna Krise, 21, of Curwensville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, three counts of sell/furnish liquor to minor, failure to carry registration, driving while license is suspended or revoked, careless driving, reckless driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, no rear lights, and violating hazard regulations. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Cheyenne Lynn Knisely, 18, of DuBois, who is charged with false identification to law enforcement, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, and purchase of alcohol by a minor. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Mason Thomas Baka, 19, of Brockway, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: minor, two counts of investigation by officer/duty of operator, failure to keep right, careless driving, minor prohibited/operating with alcohol, reckless driving, failure to notify police of accident/damage, accident damage to unattended vehicle, no headlights, period for requiring lights, failure to use seat belt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Ronald Edward Stewart, 54, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, turning movements and required signals, no headlights, driving unsafe equipment, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to carry registration, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Philip John Huzinec, 29, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with simple assault, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, harassment, and disorderly conduct. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Shawn Paul Cutlip, 37, of DuBois, who is charged with simple assault, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, harassment, and disorderly conduct. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Kelsi Marlene Alderton, 32, of Muncy, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, speeding, obedience to traffic control devices, failure to keep right, no discontinue signal, failure to carry registration, failure to use seatbelt, and careless driving. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Barbara June Taylor, 30, of Clearfield, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, no headlights, driving unsafe equipment, driving without a valid inspection, failure to carry license, violate hazard regulation, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.