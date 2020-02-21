REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings on Feb. 20
Withdrawn
- Sarah Jane Lucas, 33, of Brookville, who was charged with simple assault. Her charge for harassment was moved to non-traffic.
- Derek Raymond Lamar Cameron, 28, of Brookville, who was charged with simple assault. His charge for harassment was moved to non-traffic.
Guilty Plea
- William H. Pierce, 49, of Brookville, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Held for Court
- Dusty Lee Hippler, 87, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of terroristic threats, strangulation, and harassment. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $40,000 bail.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Michael Robert Wright Jr., 33, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: General impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: controlled substance – schedule one, DUI: controlled substance: metabolite, DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance – combination alcohol/drugs, driving without a license, not yield at roadway, carless driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, and failure to use a seat belt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Nicholas T. Decastro, 21, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with theft by deception. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Chantail Niver, 31, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Nicole Lynn Jacobson, 41, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with resisting arrest, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Michael Jacob Fossler, 40, of Stump Creek, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance – schedule one, DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, improper display of license plate, driving without insurance, careless driving, driving without a valid inspection. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.