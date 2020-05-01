REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings on April 28.
Withdrawn
- Renee Roberta Atwood, 38, of Brockway, who was charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of disorderly conduct was moved to non-traffic court.
Waived for Court The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Steven James Shaffer, 45, of Brookville, who is charged with aggravated assault –attempts or causes injury with extreme indifference, four counts of terroristic threats, four counts of simple assault, and four counts of recklessly endangering another person. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
- Steven John Williams, 51, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to notify change of address, driving with a suspended license, driving a vehicle without insurance, and driving a vehicle without inspection. His bail is currently set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Vanessa Elaine Brosius, 34, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, failure to carry a registration, failure to notify change in address, driving with a BAC .02 or greater with a suspended license, failure to keep right, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, violating hazard regulation, failure to use a seatbelt. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Brandon Mark Huffman, 29, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance, failure to use a seatbelt –driver and occupant, failure to use a seatbelt –driver and front seat occupant, driving without a valid inspection. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of the $5,000 bail.
- Bethany Marie Corso, 36, of Warren, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, recklessly endangering another person, improper muffler, careless driving, driving without a valid inspection. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Patricia Ann Soltesz, 55, of Brookville, who is charged with aggravated assault –attempt to or causes injury with a deadly weapon, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, 12 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and harassment. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.
- Daniel Leonard Williams, 34, of Sykesville, who is charged with strangulation, simple assault, and harassment. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
Richard Frederick Troutman, 29, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, recklessly endangering another person, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving with a BAC of .02 or greater with a suspended license, driving without snowmobile/atv insurance, driving on streets or highways, and unlawful operation. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.