REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings on Jan. 23
Waived for Court
The following individuals waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be forwarded to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- William Dean Rockwell, 38, of Brookville, who is charged with four counts of rape of a child, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor – sexual offense, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, two counts of sexual assault, and two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.
- Brandy Lynn Sifinski, 33, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with Manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, endangering the welfare of children, and recklessly endangering another person. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Kelly Jo Fenstermaker, 31, of Brookville, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and five counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail for this case is set at $5,000. In a second case she is also charged with burglary and criminal trespass. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000.
- Brian Timothy Coppock, 32, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Tosha Marie Tenon, 20, of DuBois, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Kyle William Shenkle, 27, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance – schedule one, DUI: Controlled substance – metabolite, DUI: controlled substance impaired ability, marijuana – small amount, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, improper sunscreening. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.