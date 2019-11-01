REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings on Oct. 24.
WithdrawnCharges against the following individual were withdrawn.
- Danielle M. Siple, 32, of Sykesville, who was charged with writing bad checks.
Held for CourtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following case to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Robert William Miller, 26, of Clymer, who is charged with possession of marijuana, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, failing to carry a license, failing to keep right, disregard of traffic lane, driving at safe speed, abandoning a vehicle on a highway, careless driving, and violating hazard regulations.
Waived for CourtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Stacy Marie Reay, 25, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with who counts of DUI, failing to carry a license, obedience to traffic control devices, failing to keep right, careless driving, and failing to use a seat belt. Her bail has been set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jeremy Dean Wineberg, 41, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. His bail has been set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Kristy Lynn Wineberg, 37, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with criminal trespass and harassment. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Amanda Nickole Williams, 30, of Falls Creek, who is charge with simple assault and harassment. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.