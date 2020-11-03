REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings Oct. 30.
Withdrawn
- Whitney Elizabeth Baxter, 25, of Brockway, who was charged with three counts of simple assault. Another charge of harassment was moved to non-traffic court.
- Jeremy Todd Lewis, 32, of Rimersburg, who was charged with two counts of simple assault. Another charge of harassment was moved to non-traffic court.
Held for Court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Caleb Aaron Wade, 25, of Cincinnati, Ohio, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving and unregistered vehicle, failure to carry registration, improper display plate, driving with a suspended or revoked license, obedience to traffic control devices, speeding, careless driving, and violating hazard regulation.
Waived for CourtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Robert J. Bennett, 58, of Brookville, who is charged with simple assault and terroristic threats. His bail was changed from monetary to unsecured, and he was released from the Jefferson County Jail with bail set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Enos J. Hershberger, 44, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with five counts of statutory sexual assault, five counts of sexual assault, five counts of incest, five counts of endangering the welfare of children, and five counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old. He has posted bail at $10,000 at 10 percent.
- Anthony John Mancuso Jr., 24, of Penfield, who is charged with four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of simple assault, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, two counts of harassment, two counts of disorderly conduct, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, and reckless driving. His bail was posted at $40,000.
- Scott James Territo, 51, of DuBois, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. His bail is set at $30,000 unsecured.
- John Gregory Miranda, 35, of Bronx, New York, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, speeding, careless driving, and improper sunscreening. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.