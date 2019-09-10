REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings Sept. 10.
Waived for court
- Vincent Michael Foringer, 21, who is charged with corruption of minors. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Adam Makenzie Popson, 26, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI, careless driving, and no headlights. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Haley-Deanne Nicole Town, 25, of Brockway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and having obscured plates. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Rebecca Frances Defazio, 20, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI, disregard for traffic lane, speeding, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Amelia Lea Anderson, of DuBois, who is charged with writing bad checks. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Withdrawn
- Sarah Margaret Armagost, 29, of St. Marys, who was charged with writing bad checks.
- Kenneth Roger Wright, 36, who was charged with simple assault. His charge of harassment was moved to non traffic.
Held for courtSufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Ryan Michael Sprague, 36, of Penfield, who is charged with DUI, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, illegally parking on a sidewalk, driving an unregistered vehicle, careless driving, violating hazard regulations, and improper sun screening.
- Casey Lee Delany, 33, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with fleeing or attempting to allude an officer, possession of marijuana, driving on the left side of the road, failing duty of transferee, improper tires, driving an unregistered vehicle, failing to carry a registration, displaying a plate card in an improper vehicle, driving without insurance, failing to stop at a red light, five counts of failing to keep right, two counts of passing when prohibited, three counts of disregarding traffic lanes, two counts of making an improper right turn, turning without required signals, speeding, careless driving, reckless driving, failing to use a seat belt, and driving without a valid inspection.
Guilty pleaKenneth Roger Wright, 36, who is charged with harassment. His bail is set at $15,000 unsecured.