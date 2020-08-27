REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings Aug. 25.
Withdrawn
- James Eric Pyne, 53, of Falls Creek, who was charged with simple assault and harassment.
- Craig Joseph Pyne, 29, of DuBois, who was charged with simple assault and harassment.
- Jodee Leigh Glunt, 49, of Falls Creek, who was charged with simple assault. Another charge of harassment was moved to non-traffic court.
- Darren R. Glunt Sr., 53, of Huntingdon, who was charged with simple assault. Another charge of harassment was moved to non-traffic court.
Held for Court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Devar Ronelle Jamerson, 28, of Big Run, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children.
- James Joseph Klebacha, 51, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, resisting arrest, registration card not signed, improper display of license plate, and careless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Louis Vinchenzi Porrett, 33, of Philadelphia, who is charged with simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct. He is currently being held in the Clearfield County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Waived for CourtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jessie Grace Aaron, 19, of Mayport, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, driving an unregistered vehicle, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jason Curtis Dempsey, 20, of Ebensburg, who is charged with transient –failure to register with PSP. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.
- Nicholas Thomas Decastro, 21, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with criminal trespass, and criminal mischief –damage property. His bail is set at $15,000 unsecured.
- Andrea Roton, 36, of DuBois, who is charged with burglary, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, unlawful restraint / involuntary servitude, and two counts of harassment. Her bail is set at $25,000 unsecured.
- Jeremy Scott Appleton, 30, of Brookville, who is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, and DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
- Kristin Leigh Kidd, 35, of Sykesville, who is charged with three counts of criminal mischief –damage property. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Raymond Alan Lowe, 37, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, and disorderly conduct. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Dana Lee Bortz, 54, of Clearfield, who is charged with two counts of theft by unlawful taking, two counts of criminal mischief, and criminal trespass. In a second case, he is charged with theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Jamie Brian Bortz, 48, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of theft by unlawful taking, two counts of criminal mischief, and criminal trespass. In a second case, he is charged with theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Bryce Floyde Marvin, 25, of Anita, who is charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and possession of marijuana. His bail is set at $15,000 unsecured.
- Michael Steven Siple II, 36, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause serious bodily injury with extreme indifference, strangulation, unlawful restraint, two counts of simple assault, and harassment. His bail is set at $30,000 and has been posted.
- Mark Alan McKinney, 56, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, failure to notify police of accident, violating hazard regulation, and failure to use a seatbelt. His bail is set at $5,000.