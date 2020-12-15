REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings Dec. 14.
Withdrawn
- Joshua Allen Sobie, 29, of Brockway, who was charged with simple assault. Another charge of harassment has been moved to non-traffic court.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Brandon John White, 24, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, failure to carry a registration, driving without a license, careless driving, and period for requiring lights. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Dorian Avery Williams, 24, of Philadelphia, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, failure to carry license, obedience to traffic control devices, speeding, careless driving, violating hazard regulations, and obstructed windows. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Michael Francis O’Brien, 28, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, failure to carry registration, careless driving, violating hazard regulations, and obstructed windows. His bail is set at $5,000 bail.
- Robert David Porter, 58, of Ridgway, who is charged with two counts of DUI: general impairment, turning movements and required signals, careless driving, and violating hazard regulation. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.