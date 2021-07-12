REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings July 8.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jesse Wade Himes, 35, of Brookville, who is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, firearms not to be carried without a license, criminal mischief, terroristic threats, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bail at 10 percent.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Dennis Paul Morley, 37, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with possession of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Nicole L. Lippert, 35, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, failure to stop at red light, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jason William Vokes, 45, of Falls Creek, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.