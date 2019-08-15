REYNOLDSVILLE —Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings Aug. 15.
Waived for Court
- Kelly Adam Myers, 39, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with writing bad checks. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Ralph Gary Jackson, 32, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with cruelty to animals. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- William David Tapper, 49, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with Possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, failure to carry a license, not obeying traffic control devices, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Held for CourtSufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
Jeremy David Sedor, 42, of Sykesville who is charged with defiant trespass against communication. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured. He is currently confined in the Jefferson County Jail unable to post bail.