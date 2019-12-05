REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings on Nov. 26.
Guilty Plea
- Alisha Elizabeth Moomau, 29, of Brookville, who is charged with furnishing drug free urine. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Joseph James Alderton, 26, of Brookville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Vanessa Jo Pierce, 42, of Brockway, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance – schedule one, driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to keep right, turning movements and required signals, driving at safe speed, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to use safety belt, and driving without a valid inspection. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Larry Richard Reel, 61, of Brookville, who is charged with transient – failure to register with Pennsylvania State Police. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $40,000 bail.
- James Joseph Pierce, 33, of Brookville, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Joseph Bradley McCluskey, 50, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, obedience to traffic control devices, duties at stop sign, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, turning movements and required signals, driving at safe speed, careless driving, reckless driving, improper sunscreening, and failure to use a safety belt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
- Brandon Mark Huffman, 29, of Brookville, who is charged with criminal attempted homicide, four counts of criminal attempted aggravated assault, and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.
- Michael R. Wright Jr, 33, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $15,000 unsecured.
Held for Court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following case to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Kelly Ann Marshall, 35, of Corry, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Adrian Michael Borch, 21, of Fairbury, Nebraska, who is charged with possession of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.