REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings on Dec. 10.
Waived for CourtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Vanessa Jo Pierce, 41, of Brockway, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance or metabolite first offense, DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability first offense, DUI: controlled substance – schedule two or three first offense, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana. Her bail has been set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Catherine L. Gibson, 40, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with theft by failure to make required disbursement of funds and 46 counts of theft by unlawful taking.
Cases continued
- Tasha Nichole Price, 45, of Brookville, who is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, endangering the welfare of children, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, corruptions of minors, sell/furnishing liquor to minors. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 at 10 percent. Her preliminary hearing was continued for the second time until Dec. 19.
- Justin Tyler Kolash, 24, of Brockway, who is charged with disorderly conduct, and filing false reports. His preliminary hearing was continued until Jan. 28.
WithdrawnAlejandro Rene Vasquez, 40, of Evans City, who was charged with Stalking – repeatedly committing acts to cause fear. His charge of disorderly conduct was moved to non-traffic court.