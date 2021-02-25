REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings Feb. 24.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Cortney Andrea Stormer, 37, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, improper right turn, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Alexandra Nicole Thompson, 36, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: controlled substance impaired ability, DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, speeding, failure to keep right, careless driving, and failure to carry registration. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- John Thomas Shenk, 46, of Sykesville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, firearm not to be carried without a license, turning movements and required signals, driving unsafe equipment, and no rear lights. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.