REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings May 12.
Withdrawn
- Thomas C. Nellis, 47, of Brockway, who was charged with burglary, defiant trespass, terroristic threats, and harassment. An additional charge of disorderly conduct was moved to non-traffic court.
Held for courtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Lucas Dane Webb, 37, of Weedville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, driving while BAC .02 or greater while license is suspended, driving without a license, failure to carry license, no rear lights, driving unsafe equipment, violate hazard regulation, and careless driving.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Brandon Charles Perine, 27, of Brookville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended driver’s license, driving without a license, failure to carry a license, failure to carry registration, driving without insurance, display plate card in improper vehicle, notice of change of name or address, and transfer of registration. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Robert John Steele Sr., 38, of Brockport, who is charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, driving without a license, failure to carry license, driving without insurance, investigation by officer/duty of operator, failure to notify police of accident, failure to report accident to police, failure to keep right, disregard of traffic lane, reckless driving, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Dakhota Oakley Gordon, 29, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to carry registration, driving without a valid inspection, violating hazard regulation, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.