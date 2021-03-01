REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings Feb. 25.
Guilty plea
- Jeffrey Scott Peterman, 27, of Brookville, who is charged with possession of controlled substance.
Dismissed
- Katelyn Rae McCandless, 23, of Brookville, who was charged with simple assault. An additional charge of harassment has been moved to non-traffic court.
Held for courtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Michael David Myers, 37, who is charged with flight to avoid apprehension and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Ciera Marie Caltagarone, 22, of Brookville, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- June Lee Frantz, 60, of Brookville, who is charged with criminal attempt –murder of the first degree, two counts of aggravated assault, burglary, terroristic threat, and unlawful restraint/serious bodily injury. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail.
- Thomas Andrew Dunlap, 33, of Sykesville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: Highest rate of alcohol, failure to carry registration, violating hazard regulation, no headlights, operating head lamps during hours of darkness, and failure to use a seat belt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Ann Rose Mary Paulson, 36, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, two counts of DUI: general impairment, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, careless driving, and disregard of traffic lane. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Roy Dwayne Harper, 57, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, failure to keep right, disregard of traffic lane, operation on streets and highways, failure to carry registration, driving without insurance, careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Alexis Brianne Shenk, 21, of DuBois, who is charged with five counts of statutory sexual assault, five counts of sexual assault, nine counts of corruption of minors, and five counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old. She has posted bail of $20,000 at 10 percent.
- Steven Allan Frampton, 27, of Worthville, who is charged with receiving stolen property. He has posted bail of $20,000.
- George V. Veltri, 66, of Brockway, who is charged with DUI: general impairment and DUI: high rate of alcohol. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- John Dominic Corso III, 43, of Brockway, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Cheyenne Jolene Frantz, 29, of Troutville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, recklessly endangering another person, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Sean Patrick Shanahan 2nd, 21, of New Wilmington, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of marijuana, improper sunscreening, obstructed window, driving unsafe equipment, turning movements and required signals, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Billy Jo Pierce, 24, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to notify of change in address, and failure to use a seat belt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.