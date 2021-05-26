REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings May 25.
Withdrawn
- Joseph Edward Bussard, 33, of Brookville, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Shannon Gene Evans, 50, of Brockway, who was charged with simple assault and harassment.
- Ned Carmen Caldwell, 56, of Brockway, who was charged with simple assault and harassment.
- Wayne Jude Valentine, 50, of Brockway, who was charged with criminal mischief and harassment. An additional charge of harassment was moved to non-traffic court.
Waived for court
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Ryan Patrick Odell, 41, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Jessica Lynn Kulbatsky, 37, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Her bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- David Michael Chapdelaine, 31, of St. Marys who is charged with simple assault and terroristic threats. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Jacey Alexander Chmelar, 25, of Emporium, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, driving unsafe equipment, obstructed window, and careless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Gage Kyler Hickok, 19, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, obscured plates, driving without insurance, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Andrea Ella Harrison, 36, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Denette Jones, 48, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, disregard of traffic lane, violating hazard regulation, careless driving, and reckless driving. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- David Joseph Sullivan, 33, of Brockway, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, BAC .02 or greater second offense, two counts of careless driving, speeding, operation on streets and highways, unlawful operation of snowmobile/ATV in careless way, unlawful operation of snowmobile/ATV under the influence, unlawful operation of snowmobile/ATV speeding, and unlawful operation –registration, decal or plate. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Lorraine Loren Krise, 34, of St. Marys, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –imapired ability, careless driving, disregard of traffic lane, failure to signal. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Delona Jade Bowser, 32, of DuBois, who is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children. Her bail is set at $30,000 unsecured.
Austin James Duffalo, 26, of Brookville, who is charged with simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.