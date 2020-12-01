REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings Nov. 25.
Guilty Plea
- David Eugene Uhl, 29, of Brockport, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Held for Court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- James Michael Drauker, 49, of Brockport, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, driving and unregistered vehicle, careless driving, and no headlights. In a second case he is charged with DUI: general impairment, careless driving, driving without a license, driving while license is suspended or revoked, driving with BAC .02 or greater while license is suspended, fog lamps, and no rear lights.
Waived for Court

The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Richard Andrew Hinojosa, 31, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Shad Michael Bowker, 34, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officers, DUI: general impairment, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, snowmobile/ATV liability insurance required, pass on left unsafe, careless driving, driving without lights to avoid arrest, reckless driving, period for requiring lighted lamps, driving on streets and highways, unlawful operation of ATV an unsafe speed, and unlawful operation of ATV in careless way. His bail of $30,000 at 10 percent has been posted.
- Rebecca Diane Thrash, 34, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, location of registration permit, driving without insurance, disregard of traffic lane, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, careless driving, two counts of driving with unsafe equipment, and failure to use a seatbelt. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Darren James Douglas, 35, of Big Run, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, failure to carry registration, speeding, and careless driving. In a second case he is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of children, two counts of careless driving, and no headlights. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Debbie Jean Lowmaster, 49, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of a controlled substance, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled ability –impaired ability, obscured plates –illegible at reasonable distance, careless driving, and failure to use a seat belt. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Danielle Renee Surkala, 31, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, notice of change of name or address, obscured plates, careless driving, no rear lights, and failure to use seat belt. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Richard Frederick Troutman, 29, of Altoona, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, driving an unregistered vehicle, and failure to use a seat belt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Chloe Pearl Oshenic, 19, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: minor, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, careless driving, and failure to use seat belt. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Dennis Charles Custer, 52, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without a license, failure to keep right, disregard traffic lane, careless driving, and failure to use seat belt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Andrew Scott McKinley, 43, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, driving without insurance, careless driving, no headlights, violating hazard regulation, failure to use seat belt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Philip John Huzinec, 28, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to carry a registration, driving without a license, driving while license is suspended or revoked, driving without insurance, turning movements and required signals, careless driving, and driving unsafe equipment. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Devin Thomas Nellis, 26, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- James Robert Dean, 56, of Tyrone, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, registration card not signed, driving without insurance, disregard traffic lane, careless driving, reckless driving, and violating hazard regulation. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Joshua Wade Walker, 21, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure to carry registration, driving without insurance, and violating hazard regulation. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Kristen Nichole Klender, 24, of Brookville, who is charged with theft and receiving stolen property. In a second case she is charged with possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- Michael S. Zernell, 53, of Brookville, who is charged with three counts of child pornography, three counts of photograph/film/depiction on computer sex act –knowingly depicts on computer, photo ect., three counts of criminal use of a communication facility, and three counts of invasion of privacy –view, photograph, a person without consent. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.