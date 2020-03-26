REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings on March 23.
WithdrawnRachel Ann Dotts, 28, of New Castle, who was charged with possession of marijuana, driving without insurance, and speeding. A charge of disorderly conduct was moved to non-traffic.
Waived for CourtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jamie Brian Bortz, 48, of Brookville, who is charged with criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking, and defiant trespass. His bail is set at $15,000 unsecured.
- Edwin Allen Colley, 41, of Brookville, who is charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.