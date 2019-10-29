REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings on Oct. 24.
Withdrawn
Charges against the following individual were withdrawn.
- Sara Jane Donato, 38, of Altoona, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance, and three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Waived for CourtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Roger Joseph Mikulec, 44, of Falls Creek, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $50,000 unsecured.
- Joshua Eugene Toporzycki, 40, of Mercersburg, who is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jennifer Marks, 32, of Sykesville, who is charged with simple assault, harassment, and public drunkenness. Her bail was set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Gregory Howard Patton, 51, of Brockway, who is charged with two counts of DUI, operating a vehicle without insurance, obedience to traffic control devices, duties at stop sign, not yielding at roadway, driving at safe speed, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Held for CourtSufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearing to send the following case to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
Beth Ann McGee, 52, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with burglary, two counts of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, criminal trespass, two counts of simple assault, two counts of harassment, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness. Her bail is set at $20,000 at 10 percent, and has been posted.