DuBOIS — A 24-year-old Reynoldsville man faces assault charges as a result of a Nov. 19 domestic incident at a home on South Main Street, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office.
On Nov. 20, Sandy Township Police charged Mark Marshall Jr., South Main Street, DuBois, with misdemeanor counts of simple assault, making terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.
Monetary bail, set at $50,000, was posted by the defendant, whose preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 6 at Ford’s office.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a woman and a few family members went to the police station to speak with officers about a domestic incident which reportedly took place earlier in the day on Nov. 19.
The woman told the police that she and her husband, Marshall, had a domestic dispute at the residence. She said he reportedly tried to get her phone. She said that she does have a passcode on her phone and he was unable to get into her information.
The woman stated that Marshall had reportedly been acting strangely for the past few weeks and has mentioned that he was going to kill himself, the affidavit said. On this date, he reportedly said he was going to kill her as well.
When they began to argue, Marshall reportedly locked himself in the bedroom around 8:30 a.m. with a loaded 9mm handgun that is registered to his wife, the affidavit said.
The woman told the police she did get Marshall to come back out of the room and he did not harm himself but that the handgun was loaded. The woman’s family went to the house and assisted her with gathering all of the firearms from the residence and took them for safekeeping, the affidavit said.
At about 4 p.m., the woman was leaving the residence with their younger child and Marshall reportedly exited the residence with a shotgun. The woman said Marshall then allegedly proceeded to pump the shotgun and fire a round into the ground outside the residence. She said he did not point the gun at her; he just “racked a shell and fired it into the ground.” She then left with family to get to a safe location.
The affidavit said Marshall has since left the residence and was picked up by his aunt, who lives in Reynoldsville.