REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville man is facing felony charges for attempted homicide after allegedly firing a gun at a vehicle on Oct. 31.
On Nov. 1, the Reynoldsville Borough Police charged Brandon Mark Huffman, 29, of Reynoldsville, with five felony counts of criminal attempt – criminal homicide, and four counts of criminal attempt – aggravated assault, and three misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the police were dispatched for a man who fired a gun at a vehicle during a repossession. The victim came to a residence to do a repossession on a pickup truck belonging to Huffman. The keys were in the truck, and it was unlocked so one of the men drove the pickup truck from the home.
While pulling out, a woman came out of the house and ran after the truck. The woman allegedly told police she had run outside while Huffman had gone upstairs when they saw the tow truck. She said she ran after it because her daughter’s car seat was still in the truck. While chasing the truck, she fell into the grass and heard the gun shot.
Another witness allegedly saw Huffman follow her out with a gun in his hand. Huffman allegedly fired a shot toward the pickup truck being driven by the victim.
Chief Troy Bell of Reynoldsville and Pennsylvania State Police responded to the call. Huffman was apprehended from the home without incident and gave the location of the handgun he had allegedly fired. The gun was recovered and relinquished to Bell.
The spent casing was allegedly found by officers in the area witnesses said Huffman was when he fired the gun toward the victim.
Huffman is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 26 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.