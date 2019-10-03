DuBOIS — State police in DuBois have filed drug-related charges against a 31-year old Reynoldsville man following a July 27 incident on Route 322 in Sandy Township, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On Sept. 23, Brenton Michael Ryans, Arm Street, Reynoldsville, was charged with misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances, and 11 summary traffic violations.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police saw a vehicle traveling east on Route 322 and while approaching the patrol vehicle, the driver failed to disengage the car’s high beams.
The officer turned his patrol vehicle around and got behind the vehicle, which pulled off the south side of the road. The trooper activated his emergency lights and conducted a traffic stop, the affidavit said.
The driver, Ryans, was reportedly found to be impaired and refused chemical testing. Police searched the vehicle after the arrest and allegedly found approximately one-half ounce of suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia inside the vehicle.
The affidavit alleges Ryans did operate the vehicle while under the influence of drugs and did possess drugs and paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 8 at Ford’s office.