DuBOIS — A Reynoldsville man was charged recently after police said he did not refund money for sidewalk work at a DuBois residence he did not do.
On June 28, DuBois City Police charged Anthony Wendell Brown, 59, East Main Street, with theft by deception –false impression, receiving stolen property and deceptive business practices, all felonies of the third degree.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the police received a theft by deception complaint from a victim on May 14. The victim, who lives on South Main Street, DuBois, told the police that they needed masonry work done and reportedly contacted Amer-Ican Masonry and spoke with Brown in June 2019 for the removal and replacement of a sidewalk at their residence.
Brown reportedly responded to the victim’s address and wrote her a hand-written estimate and accepted a check, made out to him, for $2,100, which was 50 percent of the total to complete the work, the affidavit said.
The affidavit said Brown told the victim that he needed half of the money for materials before he would begin the project. He allegedly told the victim that he could start the job at the end of July.
The check was cashed or deposited by Brown on June 21, 2019, at Farmers National Bank, the affidavit said.
The victim contacted Brown during the first week of August 2019 and he told the victim that he would be starting the job in a couple of weeks, the affidavit said.
When Brown did not show up to start the job by the end of August 2019, the victim called Brown again on Sept. 3, 2019 and he allegedly said he would start the job on Sept. 4, 2019, but he reportedly never showed up, the affidavit said.
The victim then sent Brown a text message requesting that he return the victim’s money by Oct. 18, 2019. He reportedly replied that he would return the money, but as of June 25, 2021, he never returned the $2,100, the affidavit said.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 13 at the DuBois Magistrate office.