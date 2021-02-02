DuBOIS — A criminal complaint filed at the DuBois Magistrate office reveals more details about what happened during an alleged methamphetamine bust on Friday in DuBois that resulted in the arrest of a 39-year-old Reynoldsville man.
The criminal complaint states that DuBois City Police have charged Jeffrey Scott Kline Jr. with felony counts of operating a methamphetamine lab and possessing phenylpropanolamine, etc., or a precursor substance with intent to unlawfully manufacture, a misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary charge of driving without a valid inspection.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Officer Zayne Rhed and K-9 Ace were on patrol on North Franklin Street when Rhed noticed a Nissan X-Terra operating with an expired inspection sticker — July 2020. Rhed turned his patrol vehicle around and activated emergency lighting, signaling the vehicle to pull over and stop. The vehicle was registered to Kline, the driver and sole occupant.
While interacting with Kline, Rhed noticed that he was extremely nervous and was shaking when looking for his license, the affidavit said. Kline reportedly told Rhed that he was on active probation and state parole. When asked for what, Kline told Rhed he is on probation for paraphernalia and parole for operating a methamphetamine lab in 2014.
After confirming Kline’s information, Rhed returned to the front driver door where Kline was seated. The officer approached Kline and noticed that he was even more anxious than previously. When asking him about being on probation and parole, Kline answered with a shaky voice and continued to shake, the affidavit said.
Rhed asked Kline since he has a past history of usage and manufacturing narcotics if he has any of such items inside of the vehicle or on him. Kline reportedly said that he has a pipe that he smokes and ingests marijuana with, the affidavit said. Kline said he believed it was in the center console of the vehicle, and he stated that he knows it is illegal the way he is consuming it. Kline reportedly started to reach for unknown items and nervously dug around in his vehicle.
After asking for Kline’s consent and it being granted, Rhed conducted a search of the vehicle, the affidavit said. During the search, Rhed allegedly located a Snus can with unused plastic baggies, a clear plastic baggie with a crystalline trace substance, a hypodermic syringe in the center console, a marijuana pipe with burnt marijuana residue in the center console below the radio, and a plastic container with raw marijuana residue in the driver side door.
According to the affidavit, other items found during the search included a cardboard box with several bottles, inside the bottles contained what appeared to be gasoline and solvents such as fire igniter and starting fluid. Inside of the box also contained a can of table salt. Beside the box, another bottle with what appeared to be contents of a failed attempt at manufacturing methamphetamine, the affidavit said. The substance was a white and off-white color.
Based on his training in manufacturing methamphetamine, Rhed recognized these items to be some of the items used when manufacturing methamphetamine. This method is commonly referred to as “shake and bake,” the affidavit said.
Rhed, after backing out of the vehicle, asked Kline if he was attempting to manufacture methamphetamine. Kline reportedly stated, “It was a failed attempt.” When asked to specify, Kline allegedly said, “It was a failed attempt at cooking methamphetamine.”
Kline was taken into custody and read his Miranda Rights, the affidavit said. He stated that he understood and would answer Rhed’s questions at the police station but not roadside. He was then transported to the police station, where Rhed spoke with him further.
When asked where he was trying to cook the methamphetamine at, Kline reportedly told Rhed inside the vehicle while driving around on back roads in Reynoldsville. Kline reportedly stated that the chemicals never reacted and smoked in order for the chemicals to start crystallizing, the affidavit said.
Kline is in the Clearfield County Prison, awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 19 at the DuBois Magistrate Office. Bail has been set at $50,000.