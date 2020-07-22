REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville man is facing charges of terroristic threats after allegedly threatening to shoot his ex-girlfriend.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Jared Matthew Rhodes, 20, of Reynoldsville, including two counts of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, two counts of simple assault, and two counts of harassment –lewd, threatening.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a 17-year-old victim contacted the police to report that her ex-boyfriend, Rhodes, had contacted her to “hang out.” The victim informed police that she is in the process of obtaining a Protection From Abuse order against Rhodes.
The victim was staying at a friend’s house in Reynoldsville. When she turned down Rhodes’ request to meet, he allegedly became agitated, and said he was going to show up at the home and “shoot up the residence,” according to the affidavit.
During the phone call, the victim told police she could hear what she thought were gunshots, and that Rhodes threatened to shoot everyone inside and beat her, according to the affidavit.
Rhodes is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 23 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.