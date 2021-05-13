DuBOIS — A Reynoldsville man has been charged with allegedly taking money to complete a construction job but failing to do the work, according to a criminal complaint filed at the DuBois District Magistrate’s office.
On April 30, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois charged Anthony Wendell Brown, 58, East Main Street, Reynoldsville, with theft by deception –false impression, a felony.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the victim contacted state police on Feb. 19 to report a theft. The victim stated that he allegedly paid Brown, who is the owner of Ameri-I-Can, a $3,278 down payment to complete masonry work at his residence.
The affidavit stated that the victim said the incident started in August 2019 when Brown reportedly did not show up to complete work. The victim said he tried to contact Brown, but Brown would not answer.
The affidavit said that Brown eventually showed up at the victim’s residence on Nov. 8, 2019, but did not complete any work. Brown allegedly told the victim that he would start working first thing the next morning on Nov. 9, 2019, but he never showed up at the victim’s residence to complete the job.
The victim also did not reportedly receive his money back from Brown, the affidavit said.
Brown’s preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 28 at the DuBois Magistrate office.