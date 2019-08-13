REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville man faces misdemeanor charges after allegedly trying to pass a urine test using urine that was not produced by his body during that test on Aug. 6.
The Brookville Borough Police Department filed charges against Richard Allen Kuhn, 40, of Reynoldsville, Aug. 8, including misdemeanor charges for furnishing drug free urine.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Kuhn was scheduled to provide a urine sample as part of the terms of his probation. The previous arrests on his record are for felony charges of burglary, criminal trespass, theft, and a misdemeanor charge for criminal mischief, and a separate misdemeanor charge of escape.
Brookville police were called to the Jefferson County Courthouse to investigate the violation. When Kuhn was asked to provide the urine sample, the probation officer spotted a clear plastic tube attached to Kuhn’s body, according to the affidavit.
Upon closer inspection by the probation officer, it was discovered the tube lead to the armpit of Kuhn’s body, and was attached to a plastic ball. Allegedly, The ball acted as a pump, and when squeezed would push urine out of the tube.
The source of the urine is unknown, but it is believed that Kuhn was trying to pass fake or drug free urine off as his own using the device, according to court documents.
Kuhn’s preliminary hearing is scheduled with Magisterial Judge Greg Bazylak on Sept. 12.