REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville man faces felony charges for a drug-related incident that reportedly occurred Aug. 14, 2018.
The Jefferson County District Attorney has filed three charges against Chandler Lucky Nolet, 36, of Reynoldsville. Charges were filed July 26 and include two felony counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and criminal use of a communications facility, as well as a misdemeanor charge of being in possession of a controlled substance.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Nolet was apprehended during a controlled drug buy conducted by police. A confidential informant was sent to purchase one gram of methamphetamine for $150 from Nolet.
The CI was searched prior to the meeting with Nolet, and no money or contraband was found, according to court documents. The police then provided the CI with the $150 for the purchase. The CI was dropped off at an alley near the meeting location, where officers the CI in sight.
The CI returned to the undercover vehicle a minute later and reportedly handed the officer a “Pall Mall” cigarette pack that contained a small Ziploc bag wrapped in foil. Inside the Ziploc bag was a crystal-like substance.
The CI was searched a second time, and again no money or contraband was found. The crystal substance was photographed and placed into evidence.
According to court documents, Nolet is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail. He has been charged with other drug related offenses beginning in early 2018. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 27 with Judge David Inzana.