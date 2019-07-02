REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville man faces five felony counts of rape and sexual assault of a minor following a May 4 incident.
Reynoldsville Borough Police filed seven charges against Derrick James McLeod, 24, of Reynoldsville, June 28, including five felony counts of rape, deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, corruption of minors, as well as two misdemeanor charges of indecent assault without consent of others and indecent assault forcible compulsion.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the 16-year-old victim’s family had spent the day at McLeod’s residence with his family while his fiance was out of town. The victim stayed the night to help with McLeod’s children because he had been drinking through the day. After putting his children to bed, he allegedly forced the victim into his bedroom and assaulted her, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The victim stayed awake all night to make sure McLeod did not hurt the children, according to the affidavit of probable cause. In the morning, she reportedly called her mother to come and get her. Later that night, she reportedly told her mother what happened while she was at McLeod’s residence.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, both the victim’s mother and the sister saw bruises left on her wrist from the incident.
Police interviewed McLeod May 16, when he admitted to drinking alcohol throughout the day and taking two benadryl to help him sleep. At first, McLeod reportedly said he could not remember what happened after putting his children to bed, but that anything was possible. Later during the interview, he reportedly admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim. He was aware the victim was 16 at the time of the incident, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
McLeod has been held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail awaiting his preliminary hearing since June 28. His hearing is currently scheduled for July 11 at the office of District Judge David Inzana.