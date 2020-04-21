REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville man faces theft charges in connection with the theft of $1,130 from a blind individual he helped transport for about 10 years.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Richard Andrew Hinojosa, 30, of Reynoldsville, on April 8 including four counts of theft by unlawful taking of movable property and four counts of use of access device unauthorized by issuer.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim is on a fixed income because of her disability, and is strict about monitoring her checking account balance. During a check, she believed her account held about $300 less than it should have, and reviewed her monthly transactions with her caseworker from Service Access Management.
An Jan. 16 ATM withdrawal of $330 was found. The withdrawal was made from the Brookville Sheetz. Police obtained bank records for a full year, and found very few ATM withdrawals were made from the account. Four transactions were found that the victim said she did not authorize. Those totaled $1,130.
Each of the transactions took place while the victim was at physical therapy appointments, to which she reportedly had been driven by Hinojosa. Sheetz security footage reportedly showed Hinojosa withdrawing money with the victim’s card, and immediately buying lottery tickets and snacks.
Hinojosa allegedly told police the victim lost $1,500 in cash and was asking him to make the cash withdrawals so she could replace it, and he would use some to buy her cigarettes. When asked about the lottery tickets, he said he would make purchases with her money, then replace it with his own.
He told police he had only taken $125 from the victim, and that though he didn’t take the rest of the money, he was responsible for it being missing. There reportedly was no further suspicious activity on the account after Hinojosa no longer had access.
Hinojosa has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 4 with Magisterial Judge Greg Bazylak.