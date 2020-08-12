DuBOIS — A Reynoldsville man has been charged after he was allegedly caught with methamphetamine and other drugs while parked in the lot of a Sandy Township business.
On Aug. 3, township police charged Richard Andrew Hinojosa, 31, Worth Street, with three felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance by a person not registered, three misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and a misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court documents.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the police were called to the Safelite Auto Glass parking lot on the Oklahoma Salem Road at 12:06 p.m. March 13 because a man in the driver’s seat was passed out in a dark gray Chevy. When the police arrived, they found a man sleeping in the driver’s seat with the vehicle running. On top of his coat, there was a small butane lighter. After making sure the car was in park and there were no obvious weapons, the police opened the driver’s door and right away smelled something that appeared to be burning and a faint smell of marijuana, according to the affidavit.
The police reached through the passenger door and turned off the vehicle. The police tapped on the driver’s shoulder to wake him up, the affidavit said. The driver was very disoriented and could not tell where he was, according to police. When asked three times if he knew where he was at, the driver could not tell the police where he was. When asked for his identification, the driver reportedly turned his head toward the passenger seat and asked if anyone had seen his license. The driver stated his name was Richard Hinojosa and he lives in Reynoldsville, police said.
On the passenger side seat, there was reportedly an orange and gray cloth case, the affidavit stated. On the top of the case there were pockets and in one of the pockets, they could see what appeared to be sandwich bags and something darker in color within, police said.
Hinojosa was reportedly asked to exit the vehicle and the police conducted a Terry frisk. No weapons were found, the affidavit stated. Inside the orange and gray case, there were reportedly four separate marked/numbered sandwich baggies containing suspected marijuana. Police said two of the bags were marked “3,” one was marked “2,” and the last one appeared to be marked “4.”
When the police unzipped the orange and gray case, they found a metal tray with “RAH” marked on it, four vape liquid containers, black wrapped pipe (approximately 8 inches long) with burnt residue within, a small black scale with green leafy substance on it, three packs that contained 10 pills of Ondansetron, a small piece of paper containing initials and numbers beside each initials also with “RAH” written on it, a small oval container with pink pills within that were marked U30/+ (15 count), and a small pink cloth container with loose change, according to the affidavit. There was also a tin tray with “RAH” initials on the back of it and a gray folding pocketknife.
Further search of the orange and gray case allegedly found two containers of suspected meth — one was a clear plastic container with black lid containing larger crystal-like substance and the other one was a clear plastic box and inside the box was a small ziplock baggie with black aces containing crystal-like substance within, the affidavit said.
While talking with the police, Hinojosa reportedly said that he did not take anything and didn’t know why he was parked there, the affidavit said. He said that he was on his way to bail his girlfriend out of jail. He allegedly said he was going to get $600 from his mother and then head to the magistrate in Clearfield to pay off the fines.
Hinojosa allegedly admitted to taking a hit the previous morning on his vape that contains THC and taking his mom’s sleeping pills the night before around 11 p.m., the affidavit said. When asked about the suspected marijuana that was found in the gray case on his front seat, Hinojosa reportedly implied that the case belonged to his girlfriend and he was taking it with him so when she got out, she could have it.
Hinojosa reportedly admitted that the RAH initials were his, the affidavit said.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 28 at Ford’s office.