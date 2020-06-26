REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville man is facing 25 felony charges related to alleged child pornography charges.
The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation filed charges against Benjamin Daniel Baker, 21, of Reynoldsville, including 25 felony charges for four counts of disseminating photo/film of child sex acts, 20 counts of child pornography, and one count of criminal use a communication facility.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, state police received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children through the Microsoft-Online Operations. This tip reported four uploaded images of alleged child porn.
The IP address was tracked back to Baker’s residence, and a search warrant was taken to the home. When the warrant was executed, police allegedly found a flash drive that contained more images of child porn saved on it.
Police then went to speak with Baker at his place of employment. Baker agreed to talk with police, and allegedly admitted to possessing child porn on his tablet, computer, and thumb drives.
Baker has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 23 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.