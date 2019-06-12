A 32-year-old Reynoldsville man faces drug-related charges following a traffic stop in DuBois, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On June 4, DuBois City Police charged Justin Edward Salada, 64 Pardus Road, Reynoldsville, with one felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, three misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary traffic charge following a Jan. 12 incident.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police stopped a black Ford Escort near the intersection of Quarry Avenue and Guy Avenue after seeing the vehicle fail to stop at a posted stop sign before making a left turn onto Quarry Avenue.
As police initiated the stop, the driver was seen reaching toward the floor of his vehicle as if he was hiding or reaching for something, according to the affidavit.
Salada reportedly told police he had bought the car a couple of days earlier for cash and had not yet completed the paperwork for the purchase. He told police he was en route to Falls Creek after dropping a friend off.
Police learned there were warrants for Salada’s arrest and took him into custody.
As he was being taken into custody, police reportedly noticed a small ZipLoc bag containing a white crystal substance, suspected to be methamphetamine, lying on the driver’s side between the driver’s seat and the driver’s side door, the affidavit said. Salada reportedly admitted that the bag contained methamphetamine. He was asked if there were guns or anything else in the vehicle that might endanger officers. He reportedly told the police there were knives, other drugs and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, police reportedly found two pistols, both BB guns, a plastic clear tackle box containing drug paraphernalia and other drugs. They also reportedly found a small clear container of what appeared to be K2, more stamp bags and a digital scale in the vehicle along with a glass smoking device inside a glasses holder. All of these items were seized as evidence except the BB guns.
After the evidence was sent to the Erie Crime Lab, it was determined the seized items included: 2.78 grams and contained methamphetamine (Schedule II); 0.18 grams and contained cathinone, n-ethylpentylone (Schedule I); 0.06 grams and contained the substituted cathinone, n-ethylpentylone (Schedule I), and the synthetic cannabinoids, 5-fluoro MDMB PINACA and 5-fluoro MDMB-PICA, both indole carboxamides (Schedule I).
Salada’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on July 12 at Ford’s office.