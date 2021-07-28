PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Reynoldsville man is facing multiple felony charges for possession of drugs following a traffic stop in Punxsutawney.
The Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Seth Allen Kerr, 23, of Huntingdon, including five counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver –felonies, five counts of possession of a controlled substance –misdemeanors, five counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia –misdemeanors, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability –misdemeanor, disregard of traffic lane, and failure to keep right –both summary offenses.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police conducted a traffic stop on State Route 119 after watching a vehicle swerving in and out of it’s lane. Once pulled over, officer’s noted the driver, Kerr, had bloodshot eyes, droopy eyelids, and slurred speech. He was unable to provide a driver’s license, vehicle registration, or proof of insurance.
He refused to provide his name, but later confirmed it once the officer saw an insurance card on the passenger seat. The officer also reported a plastic baggie with partially crushed pills and multiple other pills on the passenger seat, later identified as Xanax Bars, which Kerr allegedly admitted he did not have a prescription for.
There was a variety of loose currency and other baggies and paraphernalia scattered throughout the vehicle. Kerr allegedly asked where he was several times, and said he came from Reynoldsville.
He was asked to exit the vehicle and conduct field sobriety testing, which he replied that he already knew he was messed up. He then refused to perform the testing.
Kerr was placed under arrest for DUI, the pills in plain view were seized, and his car was removed from the road. Once at the police station, Kerr asked where he was again, guessing he was in either Breezewood, Altoona or Cooks Forest.
When the Drug Recognition Expert arrived, Kerr refused to be evaluated and was transported to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital for a legal blood draw. He again refused any testing, and it was discovered he was on Pennsylvania State Parole.
A parole agent responded to the police station, and told Kerr his vehicle would be searched since he is on parole. Kerr was allegedly heard telling the agent he had been on a 15 hour trip and that they would only find more pills like what was already found.
A notable amount of more pills were allegedly found in the vehicle, as well as baggies and stickers. This along with the sum of money found, police reported it was evident that Kerr was in possession of Xanax with intent to deliver and consume them.
Kerr was taken by state parole. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 17 with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.