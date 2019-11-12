REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville man has recently been placed in the Jefferson County Jail following a lengthy investigation into the alleged rape of two teenage girls in 2015.
On Jan. 25, the Reynoldsville Borough Police filed charges against Joseph Albert Brown, 66, of Reynoldsville, including 13 felony charges of two counts of rape forcible compulsion, statutory sexual assault, two counts of sexual assault, three counts of aggravated indecent assault without consent, two counts of corruption of minors and three counts of unlawful contact with minor, three misdemeanor charges for three counts of indecent assault without consent and a summary charge for harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on July 15, 2016, the Punxsutawney-based state police called the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department to report that several individuals were at the station to report an alleged rape which occurred in Reynoldsville in the past. The alleged rape had to be filed with the borough police because that is when it was said to have occurred.
When the party met with Reynoldsville Police Chief Troy Bell, the father of the two victims said his daughters had disclosed to their aunt they were raped while with living with Brown. A forensic interview was conducted with the two girls on July 21, 2016.
According to court documents, the girls were 15 and 16 years old at the time the incidents occurred, and stated that Brown knew how old they were. All of the incidents are alleged to have happened within Brown’s home in Reynoldsville.
In one incident, the first victim said Brown allegedly approached her while she was in bed and allegedly forcibly removed her clothes and forced her to have sex with him despite her protests.
The second victim reported three incidents when Brown allegedly approached her. On one occasion he allegedly woke her up in the middle of the night and tried to remove her clothes, but stopped because he was afraid of waking up others in the house. On a second occasion, Brown allegedly approached her, kissed her and touched her genitals despite her asking him to stop. On the third occasion, Brown allegedly forced her to have sex with him, and although she screamed and protested, he allegedly covered her mouth.
Bail has been set at $150,000 (10 percent). He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 14 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana in Reynoldsville.