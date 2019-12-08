REYNOLDSVILLE — A 44-year-old Reynoldsville man has been charged and jailed for allegedly threatening persons and discharging four rounds from a Smith and Wesson AR-15 inside his residence located at 118 Brown St. in Reynoldsville, Jefferson County, early Sunday morning, according to state police in DuBois.
State police have charged Steven James Shaffer, Reynoldsville, with persons not to possess/use/manufacture, control, sell, transfer firearms, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and recklessly endangering another person. He has been remanded to the Jefferson County Jail.
The charges stem from an incident which occurred at 3:15 a.m. Sunday when state police responded to the residence for a report of a man threatening persons inside his residence with a firearm.
The police said Shaffer reportedly had an argument with the victims and it led to an altercation. He was reported to have discharged four rounds from the AR-15 inside the home. The victims reportedly disarmed Shaffer prior to vacating the residence.
Upon the state police's arrival at the scene, a perimeter was established by members of the DuBois, Clarion, Marienville and Punxsutawney under the Top Com command of Sgt. Brad Fuhrer.
A Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was activated and upon arriving at the scene established communication with Shaffer, who surrendered at 11:20 a.m. Sunday, the police said.
The scene was processed by Troop C FSU Trooper Theodore Horner and the lead investigator is Trooper Carol Strishock.