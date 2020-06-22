REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville man is in jail following a warrantless search conducted for alleged parole violations involving drug trafficking.
The Jefferson County District Attorney’s office filed charges against James Warren Blake III, 51, of Reynoldsville including one felony charge for manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and 11 misdemeanor charges for possession of a controlled substance and 10 counts of use/possession of a controlled substance.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, seven Jefferson County probation officers conducted a warrantless search of Blake’s home. This visit was the result of several anonymous tips to the probation office that Blake was allegedly trafficking drugs from his home.
During the search, Blake went to his bedroom and was heard near the window. K-9 Iron assisted in the search and indicated Blake’s bedroom window where a bag of marijuana was recovered from the roof of the apartment.
When Blake was questioned about the marijuana, he also allegedly admitted to a snuff can containing methamphetamine and more marijuana in his bedroom. These items were recovered by officers from a nightstand in the room. Along with these were several Ziploc bags and a scale allegedly used for packaging and distributing.
Also in the nightstand were reportedly five glass pipes, aluminum foil, wax paper, and a green glass plate with white residue. The evidence was all turned over to the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department.
Blake is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $60,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 30 with District Judge David Inzana.