REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville man remains in jail accused of strangulation and of making terroristic threats following a domestic incident.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Dusty Lee Hippler, 37, of Reynoldsville, including strangulation, two counts of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, and harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, officers were dispatched to investigate an inactive domestic dispute in Washington Township where the victim said the incident began in the evening after she bought a pizza and Hippler wanted to know where she was, what she was doing, and wanted proof of it. This continued until the early morning hours of the same day, she told officers.
Hippler allegedly hit the victim with a closed fist in the hip multiple times, and slapped the right side of her face. Hippler then allegedly grabbed the victim’s sweatshirt collar, restricting her airway and causing pain, according to court reports.
He then allegedly told the victim if she called the police he would “snap her neck” and burn the house down. A second victim also reported being slapped across the face by Hippler multiple times.
Hippler is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $40,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for today (Feb. 20) with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.