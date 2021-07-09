REYNOLDSVILLE — Tyler Christner of Reynoldsville left for basic military training June 28 as the first resident from the Tri-County area to join the U.S. Space Force, according to a press release from Tsgt. Kevin Hollander, U.S. Air Force recruiter in DuBois.
Christner is a graduate of DuBois Area High School, with a career field in client systems. Providing the Air and Space Force with communications networking expertise, client systems specialists ensure that computer hardware and software function correctly at all times. From installing necessary programs to troubleshooting and repairing any problems that arise, these experts play a critical role ensuring military members maintain the access and control of the technology necessary to complete missions.
Hollander said the community is very proud of Christner, and looks forward to watching and supporting his success throughout his Space Force career.
For more information on the Space and Air Force, contact Hollander at 814-591-3604 or Kevin.hollander@us.at.mil.