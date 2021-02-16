REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Memorial Park Committee is moving forward on plans for the amphitheater and stage at the park, with preliminary drawings being provided by Ray Bussard.
The committee had plans to add a stage to the park since the beginning, but knew it would be one of the final stages to complete, wanting to focus on the monuments and memorials first.
Bussard has worked with the committee as the architect for the site along Main Street from the early stages, and provided the park with the design currently being used for the monuments. Bussard was later named the head of the park’s design committee.
Bussard’s designs have included an amphitheater, but he incorporated it in the designs in a way that would be beneficial if/when the park committee is able to acquire the additional properties next to the park.
Committee members Dan Edwards and Sam Bundy have mentioned several times during meetings that the park committee has members of the community who would like to donate to the construction of the amphitheater. These individuals have asked to remain anonymous, but the committee has said how grateful they are and how helpful this donation will be when it comes to the construction of the stage.
Committee President Dan Edwards and member Tucker August have been talking with Jerome Bankovich Jr., the vice president of KTH Architects.
Edwards confirmed that Bussard was going to be working with KTH on the amphitheater design. He said he and August had given some ideas to Bankovich for the stage.
“The best thing would be to just build the amphitheater and if we decide to have restrooms, have them separate from the amphitheater. And we talked about lighting, so he’s going to figure in some lighting,” Edwards said.
Bussard recently provided members of the committee with the preliminary mock-up of the stage, with a three-dimensional view and a floor plan.
“I think we’ve mentioned before, we have a family or two that’s interested in donating for the amphitheater, but what we need is to come up with some numbers for them,” Edwards said.
This has been delayed while the committee waited to meet with an architect, but now that plans are in motion the amphitheater will be a focus of discussion at upcoming meetings.
“It comes around pretty quick, so we’re just going to stay on top of it and keep pushing because in a couple of months we’re going to have to get real serious,” Edwards said.