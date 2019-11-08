REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville War Memorial Committee presented a draft of its bylaws to the members present for the November meeting Wednesday night.
A copy of the drafted bylaws was given to each of those at the meeting to review for the next meeting.
Committee members also discussed plans for the fundraiser letter and brochure once they are completed. They discussed the possibility of doing a bulk mailing to the community and believe if they do the park in phases, seeing the progress will encourage the community to get involved and be more willing to donate.
Jefferson County ABATE has also expressed interest in volunteering and fundraising, but only once the committee is ready for action, according to Sheri Price who attended the meeting. Price is also going to contact Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts about possibly helping with the project in the future. She is the District Executive with Boy Scouts, and can direct any upcoming Eagle Scouts to the War Memorial Park as a possible project.
The committee also discussed reaching out to Jeff Tech to seek students who might help them with some of the work they have with the letters and fundraising. The group agreed having younger members could help with their online presence as well.
Leanne Waring attended the meeting, and said she would like to work on bridging the generational gap the board has right now. She said she hopes that getting more younger community members involved in the project will help with funding and bring a sense of pride once the park is a reality.