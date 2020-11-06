REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Memorial Park Committee discussed the final details of the upcoming Veterans Day celebration during a meeting Wednesday evening.
During the site report, Tucker August said the grass had been planted, and he had added more fill behind the monument and seeded it for grass as well.
Committee President Dan Edwards also said it is likely the honor roll will be placed for Veterans Day.
“I just talked to Jim Korb the other day, and it looks like it is going to happen. Of course because of COVID and everything, he ran into some deals with shipping and things like that, but he told me it looks like it’s going to work out,” Edwards said.
He also said as a temporary flag pole, the committee could use the old one down by the pool. The work on the park will likely be slowing down until spring and summer, but said it would be nice to have a flag pole temporarily.
The committee discussed where they would be holding the Veterans Day ceremony. The initial plan was to hold the ceremony at the back of the park, similar to the groundbreaking ceremony. During the meeting, Sam Bundy said he was considering holding it at the front of the park.
“I’ve been working with Troy and what I thought I’d do is have the honor guard go out on 322. We were going to block the street for five minutes, make people stop, have the volley, the playing of taps, and a moment of silence, then just start traffic up again,” Bundy said.
Edwards said that would be the most photogenic side of the park as well. Bundy agreed, saying he’s been working with Police Chief Troy Bell, Borough Secretary Jackie Dixon, and fire police on closing the street for a few minutes during the ceremony.
The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Memorial Park along Main Street on Veterans Day.
August also suggested trying to get the borough Christmas tree set up in front of the park as well. He said he will bring the idea to council during a future meeting.
The guardrails were installed, and plastic sleeves for post coverings were donated by Dave Wruble of Sub Hub for the front of the park.
Fundraising letters and brochures about the project were also officially sent out.