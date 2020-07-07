REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Memorial Park received several donations during the meeting last Wednesday, totaling $3,900 for the park.
Donna Price attended the meeting, representing the Reynoldsville Community Association, to present the committee with a check for $1,200 from the RCA’s fundraising letters sent out earlier this year. An additional $1,000 was donated from the Race for Reynoldsville, as the race was cancelled because of COVID-19.
“The Reynoldsville Community Association included you in our campaign letter. As a result of that, $1,200 came in. The Race for Reynoldsville had to be cancelled this year, and we also included them in our campaign letter, so they’re going ahead and giving you $1,000,” Price said.
Three community members each made their own donations to the committee throughout the course of the meeting, totaling another $1,700 toward the park.
The committee reorganized during the recent meeting. Following nominations, the committee named Dan Edwards president, Tucker August vice president and Janine Wolverton secretary.
August is planning to have an engineer from Korb Monuments inspect the park site to determine what needs to be done. The committee decided it needed to know if there would be two cannons in the park or only one.
“Historically, the cannons have always been together. Even when the cannons were separated and mounted up next to the high school, there were still two cannons there,” said Gene Dieble of the Reynoldsville Historical Society. “Also, I’d like to see that we get the cannonballs into the memorial somehow. There were two stacks of cannonballs that flanked the cannons when they were at the high school.”
A vote was held on the two possible designs of the park, and a motion made to accept the design with both cannons. A “thank you” card will be sent to Malone Enterprises for helping move the cannons for free, with the intention of offering a plaque once the park is completed.
“We have beautiful weather right now, it’s not going to last, and it’s time to get moving,” Edwards said. “Anybody that wants to help out, please encourage them to participate because many hands lighten the load.”
The next meeting will be held on Aug. 5 at the American Legion in Reynoldsville.