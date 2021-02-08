REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Memorial Park Committee celebrated the receipt of two grants during a meeting last Wednesday.
The Reynoldsville Borough Council said during its January meeting it received a $200,000 grant of Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, DCED, money. The council donated $25,000 of this grant to the Reynoldsville Memorial Park Committee.
The park committee was also able to report it had received $10,000 from the Claire Butler Foundation, based in Indiana, Pennsylvania.
The committee discussed working on getting bases and flag poles for the park, finishing the base for the pavilion, and work for an amphitheater in the park. Committee President Dan Edward said that with these two grants, and the continued donations the committee is seeing, they are in good shape right now.
Edwards and committee member Tucker August have been in talks with KTH Architects on plans for the amphitheater. Specifically, they have been talking with Jerome Bankovich Jr., vice president of KTH Architects.
“Hopefully KTH can give us a lot of input,” he said.
Edwards also said he is hoping for the money from the American Hero Banner fundraiser to be used specifically for the purchase of the flag poles the park will have. The plans right now are to have an American flag, a state flag, and the Prisoner of War and Missing in Action flags in the park.
“By April or May we ought to be able to get some things rolling, so I think we’re pretty much on schedule,” Edwards said.
The committee also discussed the pavers the American Legion is selling to go in the park. The members discussed the possibilities of where the pavers would be placed, and how they would be arranged. The members want to do their best so that everyone who purchases one feels equally honored.
The committee is considering changing the night of it’s meeting from the first Wednesday of the month to the first Tuesday, but has not made an official motion on this action.