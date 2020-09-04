REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Memorial Park Committee celebrated a successful groundbreaking ceremony and progress, but continued to look at the work that still needs to be completed on the memorial park.
President Dan Edwards said the site committee reviewed the estimated cost for getting to the point the park is at right now. The committee estimated the work already completed to cost about $72,400. In reality, the park committee has only paid $16,400 because of all the donations of time and labor it has received.
“So if you look at the participation that we’ve had from the community, it’s quite impressive,” Edwards said.
Committee Advisor Sam Bundy said he spoke with state Rep. Cris Dush and Jefferson County Veterans’ organizations, who recommend the committee apply for CARES Act money.
“I took it upon myself to file that with Jefferson County before the Aug. 28 deadline,” said Bundy. “I asked for $5,000, figuring all the money we lost when service organizations shut down at a time when they might have been giving money out.”
The Reynoldsville American Legion Auxiliary has also started selling black granite pavers as a fundraiser for the park. The pavers can hold four lines of text, and will be added to the park when the time comes. The cost of each paver is $100, and can include the name, rank, branch of service, unit, and years served.
Janine Wolverton said about 30 applications have been taken so far. Applications can be found at the American Legion or can be emailed by calling the legion at 814-653-8513.
The cannons were also recently painted by members of the Reyn-Sykes Falcons Football Team, who gave the cannons a coat of black paint last Sunday
Edwards said the site committee is considering having them lightly sandblasted again in the spring, and another coat of paint applied.
The next move with the memorial park is planned to be the post office monument, and the placement of the Purple Heart Monument. The post office monument lists the names of Reynoldsville residents who were killed in action in World War I and II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.