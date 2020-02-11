REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Memorial Park committee is moving forward on a design for phase one of the park as discussions for the Bussard property continue.
Two representatives from Korb Monuments attended the committee’s meeting to give input about moving the monuments to the park when the time comes. They looked at the old statue and cannons and provided information about placing them.
The committee has received permission from UniMart for provision of electricity for the sign advertising memorial park meetings, but have placed that on hold until a connection point can be determined. There is no outlet giving them easy access for the sign.
Frank Snyder told the committee he has had continued talks with Ron Bussard about purchasing his property, but does not feel the discussion is going anywhere. Snyder said he understands that Bussard is 75 years old and has all of his belongings in the property, and thinks further discussion is a dead end.
Ray Bussard, Ron’s brother, is working with the park committee and suggested continued discussions with his brother, and trying to find answers to his major questions surrounding the move. He said his brother is concerned about, “What do I do with my stuff,” and, “Where do I go?”
The committee decided to move forward by trying to find another property that appeals to Bussard and to which he might move.
The committee decided to continue with the planning of the entrance and landscape, with the ability to expand should it acquire the Bussard property in the future. Members agreed they could use the borough’s mobile stage until the property issue is settled and they can consider building a permanent amphitheater.
Ray Bussard was appointed the chairperson of the design committee so the design of the park can be completed for phase one.
The first membership meeting will be held March 4 at 7 p.m. The meeting is open to anyone who has signed up for a membership.