REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Memorial Park committee held its required membership meeting prior to its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, discussing the possible design of the park.
Ray Bussard, who heads the group’s design committee, came to the meeting with a design for the park. The design conforms to the area currently available.
His current designs have the amphitheater placed at an angle to include the additional space that would become available with the acquisition of additional property.
The committee is approaching the point of seeking bids for curbs, sidewalk, and walls. Easement for right-of-way to begin work are yet to be obtained.
“The first phase will be the sidewalk, curbs, and maybe the concrete footings for these larger memorial items,” Ray Bussard said.
A major point of the design was the idea of safety and having some kind of barricade to separate vehicles and the Unimart next door from the park. The committee came to agreement that safety took precedence over visual appeal.
Committee members agreed they need to have something sturdy separating the park from Unimart, and it should be made easy to repair should it be struck. A polyethylene guard rail was suggested for that side of the park, because it is more durable.
Discussed in depth was the kind of memorial bricks or pavers the group will sell for the park. Members discussed possible costs and the labour it would take to add the various options brought to the table, but no decision was reached.
Bussard asked for clarification on the exact name the committee wanted to place on the arch of the entrance to the park. After some discussion, it was decided it should say “Veteran’s Memorial Park.”