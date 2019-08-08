REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville War Memorial Committee is taking steps toward making the new Memorial Park a reality for the town.
At the end of June, the committee voted to finalize a deal to buy two Main Street properties beside the Uni-Mart, as a location for the park. They are currently working on plans to demolish buildings on the property and place a sign for the park in front of the lot.
The committee has been working with Ray Bussard of KTH Architects on concept drawings for the park, so they will have images to show the public when they are ready. The images are just concepts, and can still be changed and adjusted based on suggestions the committee might hear or develop.
Current plans are to relocate the Civil War monument and cannons currently located at the Reynoldsville Pool, and the memorials in front of the Reynoldsville Post Office. They can be seen in the drawings of the park.
During the committee’s most recent meeting on Aug. 7, members discussed the clearing of the properties acquired in June. Plans are for the demolition to be undertaken in stages, with trees being removed first, then the buildings to follow.
The committee discussed the possibility of holding a special meeting later this month to make a final decision on when the trees will be removed.
Members of the committee are also working with students from Jeff Tech to have a sign ready to be placed once the demolition is completed. They are hoping to have a sign with their fundraiser goal, and the image of the park as proposed. With school soon to start, the committee is looking forward to getting in touch with students they worked with at the end of last school year.
The committee also discussed what the official name of the park will be during the meeting. Currently, the name is set to be the Kenneth L. Lions Memorial Park. They are also considering adding the word “Veterans” to the park name as well.
The next scheduled meeting of the Memorial Park Committee is Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. in the American Legion building.